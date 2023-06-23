Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $450.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.89), with a volume of 73981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.27).

TUNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The company has a market capitalization of £272.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,338.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 521.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,764.71%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

