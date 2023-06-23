Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 112,163 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

