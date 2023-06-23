Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Patrice Perche Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81.

On Friday, April 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30.

Shares of FTNT opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after buying an additional 2,440,659 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

