Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 156,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 127,747 shares.The stock last traded at $21.44 and had previously closed at $21.40.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

