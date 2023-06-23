Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 17th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.08 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FRHLF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

