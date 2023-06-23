FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 14.8% This Week

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $339.34 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

