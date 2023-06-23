FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,245.31

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $44.15 million and approximately $537,245.31 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

