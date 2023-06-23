G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

