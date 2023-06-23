Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 7.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 489,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,025,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 5.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of -0.74.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.
