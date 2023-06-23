Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 7.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 489,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,025,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a P/E ratio of 71.77 and a beta of -0.74.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

