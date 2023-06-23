Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.48

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 188712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.