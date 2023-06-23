General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

GD opened at $214.44 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

