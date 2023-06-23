General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.