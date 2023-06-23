Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.
Getlink Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Getlink has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $18.38.
Getlink Company Profile
Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Getlink from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Getlink
Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.