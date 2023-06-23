Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Getlink has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

