Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$25.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.54.

TSE GEI traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.70. The company had a trading volume of 505,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.79. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.49 and a 1-year high of C$26.51.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.7230392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

