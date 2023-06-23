Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $883.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.