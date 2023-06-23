Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (SPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 50 of the highest-yielding preferred securities that are traded in the US and Canada. SPFF was launched on Jul 17, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

