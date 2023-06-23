Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globe Life Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

GL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 23,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

