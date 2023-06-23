good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 143502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.25 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

good natured Products Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86. The firm has a market cap of C$32.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

