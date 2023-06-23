Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Grafton Group from StockNews.com
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Five stocks we like better than Grafton Group
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.