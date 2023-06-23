Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Robin Robinson Howell Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,312,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,027,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

