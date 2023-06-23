Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.45

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.45, but opened at $8.77. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2,964 shares trading hands.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $872.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

