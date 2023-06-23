Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $615.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.62 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven D. Edwards acquired 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards purchased 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $183,723.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,602,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.