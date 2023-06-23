Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $98.18. 844,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,963,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

