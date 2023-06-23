Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.32. 103,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,621. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

