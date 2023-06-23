Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 558,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,494. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,833,500 shares of company stock valued at $646,620,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

