Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,986. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

