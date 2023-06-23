Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 114,895 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 332.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Articles

