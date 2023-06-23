Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 222,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 48,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

