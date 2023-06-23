Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 940.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

