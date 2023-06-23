Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 744 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Down 0.5 %

MetLife stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 803,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,049. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.