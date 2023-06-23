Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 2,672,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,145. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

