Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,838 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 513,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,715. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.