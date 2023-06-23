Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,552 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,399,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 513,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,715. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.