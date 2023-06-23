GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £86,400 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,556.62).
GSK Trading Up 5.0 %
GSK stock traded up GBX 67.86 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,426.86 ($18.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,421.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,434.63. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The stock has a market cap of £58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Stories
