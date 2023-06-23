GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £86,400 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of £86,400 ($110,556.62).

GSK stock traded up GBX 67.86 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,426.86 ($18.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,421.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,434.63. GSK plc has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($29.18). The stock has a market cap of £58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.14) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.55) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.59) target price on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($20.13).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

