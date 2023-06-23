GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $681,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in GSK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.