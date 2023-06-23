Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.62 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $14.62 million and $74,232.97 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

