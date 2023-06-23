Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

