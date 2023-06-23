HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,810,000 after buying an additional 37,727,087 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,670,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after buying an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $157.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

