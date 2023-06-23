HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average is $225.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

