HB Wealth Management LLC Has $186.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,503,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $186,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,662,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,239,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.