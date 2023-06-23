HB Wealth Management LLC Has $39.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

