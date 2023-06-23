HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

