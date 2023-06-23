HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

