HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,390,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.12. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

