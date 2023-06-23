HC Wainwright Lowers Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 508,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 161,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337,985 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the provision of biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment for the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

