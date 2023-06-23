Head-To-Head Analysis: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 5 6 0 2.42 NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 22.05%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.25%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.16 $291.47 million $0.90 11.44 NerdWallet $579.40 million 1.38 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,045.00

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. PagSeguro Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 9.73% 17.06% 4.67% NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Volatility & Risk

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats NerdWallet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.