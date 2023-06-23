Head-To-Head Analysis: Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SPHDF) and Its Rivals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Santhera Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Santhera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -0.50 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors $367.47 million $52.25 million 17.45

Analyst Ratings

Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Santhera Pharmaceuticals. Santhera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santhera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors 839 2042 6342 82 2.61

Santhera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Santhera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Santhera Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santhera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Santhera Pharmaceuticals Competitors -478.37% -66.31% -24.65%

Summary

Santhera Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes Vamorolone and Lonodelestat. The company was founded by Thomas Meier in 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

