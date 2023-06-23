Head-To-Head Survey: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AZZ has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, indicating that its share price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of AZZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AZZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AZZ $1.32 billion 0.75 -$52.97 million ($2.02) -19.75 Nano Magic $2.58 million 3.45 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nano Magic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AZZ.

Profitability

This table compares AZZ and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZZ -3.70% 12.92% 4.29% Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AZZ and Nano Magic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZZ 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

AZZ currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.92%. Given AZZ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AZZ is more favorable than Nano Magic.

Summary

AZZ beats Nano Magic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc. provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries. It serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The AZZ Precoat Metals segment provides aesthetic and corrosion protective coatings and related value-added services for steel and aluminum coil primarily serving the construction; appliance; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; container; transportation; and other end markets. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

