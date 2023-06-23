Head-To-Head Survey: Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) & The Competition

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.54 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $3.59 billion $189.02 million 31.55

Jupiter Wellness’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ peers have a beta of 5.38, meaning that their average stock price is 438% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.3% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -25.84% 7.78% -8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Jupiter Wellness and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 106 826 623 15 2.35

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 122.65%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness peers beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

