Head-To-Head Survey: Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) versus Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC)

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) and Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and Arrayit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.02 billion 4.78 $569.18 million $7.68 15.01 Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Revvity and Arrayit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Arrayit.

Volatility and Risk

Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrayit has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and Arrayit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Arrayit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revvity beats Arrayit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing and marketing life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function and diagnostics. Its products include microarrayers, Microarray Scanners, DNA Microarrays, Protein Microarrays, Microarray Printing, Microarray Substrate Slides, Microarray Instrument, Amplification & Labeling, purification kits, Microarray Tools, buffers and solutions, microarray Cleanrooms, Books & software, CGH Microarrays and Microarray Platforms. The company provides tools and services to genomic research centres, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies and biotechnology companies. Arrayit was founded by Todd J. Martinsky in November 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

