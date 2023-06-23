Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.11

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 18978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.
Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.
Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Heidelberg Materials from StockNews.com
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- NRG Fastest Mover in S&P As Activist Investor Pushes For Change
- MercadoLibre’s Growth Story More Exciting Than Amazon, Alibaba
- Baidu: Why It’s One Of The Best Chinese Stocks To Own
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.