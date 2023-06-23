Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.11

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 18978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

